Cape Breton-Canso Mike Kelloway Excited about the potential for Green Ammonia with the Latest Federal Report to Everwind Fuels

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it’s a major step forward for Everwind Fuels, a company that is proposing to have Atlantic Canada’s first green ammonia production facility in Point Tupper.

The federal government recently announced it is providing $22.5 million to Everwind. The money will go towards purchasing a loading arm to fuel and fill ships with green ammonia, build a pipeline to transport green ammonia from the production facility to the transport terminal and buy three tugboats and improve the dock.

Kelloway encourages residents to look into what Everwind is proposing and the opportunities this emerging sector will provide.