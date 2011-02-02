Cape Breton – Canso MLA calls recent federal-provincial health care funding agreement essential

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said a recent health care funding agreement between the federal and provincial government is critical. Earlier this month, the feds and the Nova Scotia Government announced a bilateral agreement of more than $355 million over the next three years.

Through this federal funding, Nova Scotia has a 3-year action plan to deliver improvements to its health care system by 2026. Items in the plan include increasing the percentage of people in the province who have regular access to a health care provider to 88 per cent though improving access to care in rural and remote communities through expanded clinic hours, Community Health Centres, the introduction of mobile health services, and virtual urgent care, and increasing the number of family physicians, nurse practitioners, and registered nurses across the province.

Kelloway said this funding is on top of what the province usually gets for health care from the federal government.