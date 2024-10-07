Listen Live

Cape Breton-Canso MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries Mike Kelloway Salutes Work of DFO Officers in Seizing $100,000 of Lobster in Southwestern Nova Scotia

Oct 7, 2024 | Local News

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, who is also Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries is applauding the work of Fisheries Enforcement officers in the seizure of more than $100,000 worth of lobster in southwestern Nova Scotia.
The department says the seizure was made last week at a Shelburne County facility; one person was arrested.
More than 59-hundred kilograms of lobster, documents and electronic records  were seized in the search.
An investigation is underway for potential charges under the Fisheries Act  in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required license.


