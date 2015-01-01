Cape Breton-Canso MP Announces Funding for Upgrades for three Climate Comfort Centres in Guysborough County

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced $382,556 in grants through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund (HFRF) to upgrade three climate comfort centres in Guysborough County.

The support will help outfit existing comfort centres at the Royal Canadian legion Branch 39 in Mulgrave, the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre in Guysborough and the St. Mary’s RecPlex in Sherbrooke with readiness supplies such as bedding, medical equipment and generators.

The funding will also support building upgrades to improve accessibility.