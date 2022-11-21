Cape Breton-Canso MP Brings “Roaming Office” to Antigonish and Guysborough Counties

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway paid visits to Antigonish and Guysborough Counties

recently. Kelloway says it’s part of his efforts to get out to as much of the riding as he can, meeting constituents and organizations in what he calls “roaming offices”; such as church halls, community centres and coffee shops.

Kelloway says that’s what he did in the aftermath of post-Tropical Storm Fiona.

Kelloway says there needs to be a sound de-brief of what worked well and what needs to be improved. Kelloway says Fiona is not a one off; waters are getting warmer. He says there was a time when cooler waters of the North Atlantic would take a bit of the sting out of an approaching hurricane; that may not be true as it once was.