Cape Breton Canso MP comments on SNC Lavalin controversy

Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner said it’s been a strange couple of weeks in Ottawa with the SNC Lavalin situation in the forefront of Canadian politics.

Allegations popped up around a month ago that former justice minister Jody Wilson Raybould was pressed into stopping a criminal prosecution of SNC Lavalin. Treasury Board President Jane Philpott resigned in solidarity.

Cuzner said he worked with Wilson-Raybould and Philpott in the past and respects both of them. He said he also has full faith and confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. When you know both sides and the issues, he says there doesn’t seem to be a lot of discrepancy in the evidence put forward. Instead, he says there is a difference in how the evidence is being perceived.

Cuzner said the government has to continue on and do the work needed for what they hope to deliver to Canadians.