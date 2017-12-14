Cape Breton Canso MP Delivers annual Christmas Review

Cape Breton-Canso Liberal MP Rodger Cuzner had members of the opposition in stitches yesterday at the House of Commons with his annual ‘Christmas Review’. Cuzner poked fun at all parties in the house, commenting on Andrew Scheer’s dimples and how the Bloc Quebecois can’t separate laundry, let alone the province.

Cuzner also found a way to comment on how ‘taxing’ work has been for the Liberals:

Cuzner finished him poem saying that his support is strong for ‘his boy’ in 2019; a reference to his boss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.