Cape Breton Canso MP looking forward to upcoming tourism season

With Eastern Canada on the verge of its first restriction free tourism season in almost two years, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said everyone is looking forward to a relaxing and productive summer.

He called the tourism and hospitality sector a big economic driver for his constituency, noting the federal government offered significant funds in support for a number of businesses, many of them directly related to tourism. He said the message to operators is that the government is here to help.

Kelloway said the government will continue to make investments, as they have over the last number of years, adding he is excited and confident about the tourism sector. As for those looking for a vacation or a stay-cation, he said there is no place better than Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Island.