Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway and three Other Atlantic MP’s in Washington to Discuss Tariffs

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is in Washington, DC Tuesday with three other Atlantic Liberal MP’s on an official trip to defend Atlantic Canada’s interests to American politicians.

A release from Kelloway’s office states this trip will have a particular foucs on defending the fishing and seafood industries against tariffs from US President Donald Trump. The release also indicates by gaining support from elected officials in the US Congress, Atlantic Canada and our industries here at home will have a vocie before the American Government.

Also on the trip is New Brunswick MP Serge Cormier, Prince Edward Island MP Heath MacDonald and Newfoundland MP Joanne Thompson.

The four MP’s initiated the trip on their own volition.

They received briefings before the tirp from Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

More information on the trip and the official meetings will be disclosed following its conclusion .