Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway and three Other Atlantic MP’s Meeting with US Officials in Washington

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway and three of his Atlantic Liberal counterparts are continuing their visit to Washington, DC to defend the region’s interests to American officials.

A release from Kelloway’s office says on Wednesday, he met with Senator Angus King of Maine and other US officials. Kelloway says during the meetings, it was agreed to keep the lines of communication open. He says building on these relationships will ensure there are stronger shared economic ties, adding they are building relationships to support industries at home.

There is a particular focus on this trip to defend the fishing and seafood industries against tariffs from US President Donald Trump. Kelloway says efforts are underway to gain support from officials in the US Congress, and he his there to ensure industries at home will have a voice before the American Government. Kelloway says after discussions Wednesday, steps have been taken to grow these relationships.

Also on the trip is New Brunswick MP Serge Cormier, Prince Edward Island MP Heath MacDonald and Newfoundland MP Joanne Thompson.