Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway Announces Funding for Projects Aimed at Keeping Seniors More Active

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a federal investment of $27,750 for two community-based projects in Richmond County.

These projects will help seniors stay active, informed and socially connected in their community. This funding was awarded through the most recent call for proposals for community-based projects through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

The funding will go towards the Arichat Community Development Association for an accessible walking track to promote regular physical activities, and to the Richmond River Roots Market Garden Society, for members to take part in Memory Café events that promote inclusion of seniors with dementia and reduce their social isolation.

A release from the government states these projects support the Government’s work to help Canadian seniors age with dignity and choice.