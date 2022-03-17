Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announces Funding for several local projects through the Community Revitalization Fund

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced nine projects in his riding are being supported through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The total value of the projects is

almost $275,000.

Among the local projects, the Inverness Victoria Federation of Agriculture will receive $39,000 to upgrade its building including installtion of insulation, new windows and doors, wiring and improvements to the building entrance to improve energy efficiency and accessibility.

There’s $15,828 to the Antigonish County District 9 Community Development Association for upgrades at Cape Jack Provincial Park for an accessible wash room and change house. There’s also levelling landscaping to improve accessibility and for recreational activities for persons of all abilities..

The St. Peter’s and Area Lions club will get $7,500 to upgrade the ballfield, while $7,417 is going to the River Bourgeois Community Services Society for an outdoor storage building to house recreation complex equipment.

In Arichat, Our Lady of Assumption Church receives $4,650 to restore the steps, accessible ramp and railings at the entrance. It is the oldest Catholic Church in the province and has become a popular tourist attraction.