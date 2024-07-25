Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announces Funding to 8 Community-Based Projects in Inverness County

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced the federal government is committing $154,095 for 8 community based projects in Inverness County. The funding is coming from Ottawa’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Among the projects supported is the Belle Cote and Area Community Centre to install a new roof, and L’Acabie to provide transportation to seniors and vulnerable persons to local events and activities.

Funding to the Acadian Women’s Association of Cheticamp will provide seniors with engagement and meals to improve nutritional and mental health, while Le Club des Retraites de Cheticamp will renovate the floor in the community kitchen.

St. Joseph’s Parish will use federal funding to renovate the ramp, steps, door and washroom, and the Skye Glen and Centreville Community Hall Association is planning upgrades to improve accessibility to the hall.

Federal support to Societe Mi-Careme will allow the organization to put on shows and entertainment for seniors in homes and care facilities.

At the Mill Road Social Enterprises Association local seniors will plan and facilitate meal delivery and greenhouse programs with staff to provide food and social inclusion to seniors in the community.