Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway asks Bank of Montreal to Reconsider Decision to Close Port Hawkesbury and Canso Branches

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has added his voice to the growing list of local leaders concerned about the recent decision by the Bank of Montreal to close its branches in Port Hawkesbury and Canso.

BMO has told its customers the two branches will be closed permanently July 25th; accounts will be transferred to its New Glasgow branch.

In his letter to BMO’s Regional Vice President Deanne Chaulk, Kelloway pointed out these two branches are in rural areas, when many residents are seniors who visit the bank in person. He also says there are also small businesses that rely on in-person services. Kelloway adds moving their accounts to New Glasgow is not a viable option for local BMO customers, as it is too far away.

He is asking the bank to reconsider its decision