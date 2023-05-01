Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Considering Where He Will Run Following Federal Boundary Changes

Current Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway recently commented on the federal electoral

boundary changes.

Last week, the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Nova Scotia tabled its final report in the House of Commons which means changes are coming to some local ridings.

In the next federal election, all of Antigonish County and the town of Antigonish will become part of Cape Breton-Canso, to be renamed Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. Pictou County and the District of St. Mary’s will remain in Central Nova.

Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish will absorb a large part of Sydney-Victoria. Sydney-Victoria will be renamed Sydney-Glace Bay, becoming a riding of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality that will include Sydney, Sydney Mines, Sydney River, Sydney Forks, Membertou, New Waterford, Glace Bay, Westmount, Donkin, and Howie Centre.

Kelloway noted the change in boundaries means he would not reside in what will become Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish. If this comes into effect before the next Federal election, he said his intention would most likely be to run in the urban riding.

While this is the final electoral map, Kelloway said there are a number of variables at play. He said his job and only focus is the Cape Breton Canso riding right now.