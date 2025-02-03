Listen Live

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Endorses Federal Liberal Leadership Candidate Mark Carney

Feb 3, 2025 | Local News

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he will be backing Mark Carney to be next leader of the Federal Liberal Party. Kelloway says he’s decided to support Carney for a couple of reasons

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway (Government of Canada Photo)

 

Kelloway says he spoke to Carney for about 45 minutes a couple of weeks ago, and their discussion focused on such issues as change, new policy on economic development and growing the economy, and social programs.
Kelloway says Carney also has an impressive CV, as former Governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England during difficult periods.
Federal Liberals will choose their new leader March 9th


