Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Excited about the Potential of Green Hydrogen in the Strait Area

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said the prospects of green hydrogen for the Strait Area are very real.

Kelloway said he took part in meetings with various businesses focussing on green hydrogen earlier this week, adding Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton was well represented. Kelloway said the green hydrogen economy and the associated jobs are very real, with numerous companies already invested that are also looking for government investment.

Kelloway said things going for his riding when it comes to green hydrogen production are the resource itself, the workforce, as well as the need to green the grid. He said it isn’t a coincidence that other countries, such as Germany, are looking at Eastern Canada.

With that said, Kelloway said a lot of work needs to be done, some of which involves the regulatory framework and making changes in Ottawa. He said the Liberal party wants to make those changes so communities in the area and the rest of the province can benefit from what Kelloway calls an absolute game changer.