Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Hints Green Energy Announcement is Coming

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is hinting of an upcoming announcement on green energy that will have an impact on his riding.

Kelloway says we’re trending in the right direction for significant announcements in green hydrogen for Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond Counties.

Kelloway says he believes this area can be the next large hub for energy, and in particular green energy.

Kelloway says green hydrogen has the potential to have a significant impact for the country and this region.