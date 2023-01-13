Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway new Government funding to Rural Transportation Will Help to make the region more Inclusive and Accessible

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a recent announcement supporting Strait Area Transit is step towards making the local area more inclusive and accessible.

This week, Kelloway announced the federal government was providing more than $399,000 to assist the co-operative in buying three new accessible vehicles. The province has committed in excess of $99,000 towards the project.

Kelloway says it will allow Strait Area Transit to expand its fixed and pre-booked door-to-door wheelchair accessible services.

Kelloway expects the new vehicles will be in place in the next quarter or two.