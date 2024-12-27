Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Optimistic for Green Energy’s Future in the Local Area

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s excited about the potential for green energy and its impacts on Northeastern Nova Scotia.

In a year-end interview, Kelloway says the federal government has provided more than $325 million to the green hydrogen sector. Kelloway says about $300 million of that is working with Germany and $23 million with Everwind Fuels.

Kelloway says federal commitments to projects in Cape Breton-Canso over the past month have been significant.

Kelloway says the impact directly and indirectly is close to $500 million.

Kelloway says it’s been a year of challenging the status quo, pointing to new industry and historic investments in health care to the province.

Kelloway says federal programs that have had an impact including dental care, pharmacare, and the HST break.