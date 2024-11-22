Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Pleased about New Youth Mental Health Fund

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is applauding the creation of a new $500 million Youth Mental Health Fund by the federal government.

Kelloway says it will ensure young people will have access to mental health services in their own community.

Proposals for the fund opened on Monday. Those interested in applying must submit their proposals by January 22nd. Organizations eligible to apply include not-for-profit groups and post-secondary institutions.

Those who apply must demonstrate their programs will improve youth mental health, improve access to care in communities, and prioritize highest unmet needs.