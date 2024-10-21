Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway pleased Pharmacare Act has become Law

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said he was happy to see his government’s Pharmacare Act receive royal assent.

On October 10, the Pharmacare Act received royal assent and immediately came into force. A release form the federal government states federal health minister Mark Holland will work with provinces and territories to reach bilateral agreements to provide universal, single-payer access to a range of contraception and diabetes medications as the first phase of a national universal Pharmacare program.

Kelloway said he believes the Nova Scotia government wants to work with the federal government to ensure people have access to Pharmacare. He said the feds are focusing on getting as much money as possible to the province so they can administer health care.

When asked how long it will take for people to benefit from the pharmacare program, Kelloway said that will be dictated by the meetings between the provincial and federal governments. He said he hopes they meet as soon as possible, adding now is the time for the provincial and federal governments to seize the day.