Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Pleased with Senate Passage of Bill Amending Atlantic Accord that includes Rules for Managing Offshore Renewables

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is welcoming the passage of a bill by the Senate that amends the Atlantic Accord. The upper chamber gave third reading to the bill on Tuesday. It is now awaiting royal assent, the final step in the process of the bill becoming law.

The bill widens the Atlantic Accords between Ottawa and Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to include rules for managing renewables.

Kelloway says Bill C-49 includes a regulatory framework for offshore wind and green hydrogen.

Kelloway says the bill has the opportunity to create good sustainable jobs, major renewable projects and attract historical investments to the area. Kelloway says the world is looking to offshore wind and green hydrogen projects to deliver clean energy, in particular, Germany.