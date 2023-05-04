Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Pleased with Tentative Deals with Federal Workers

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is welcoming a tentative four-year agreement reached by

the federal government with 35,000 striking workers at the Canada Revenue Agency. It is similar to several elements of the deal that the Public Service Alliance of Canada negotiated with other striking government employees.

Kelloway says the best deals are the ones reached at the table.

If they ratify the deal, C-R-A workers will get wage increases totalling 12.6 per cent compounded over the life of the agreement from 2021-2024. There’s also an additional fourth year measure that protects workers from inflation.