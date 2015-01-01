Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Pleased with the Appointments of Rodger Cuzner and Rejean Aucoin to the Senate

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is welcoming the appointment of two senators with ties to the local area.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced five new members to the Upper Chamber, including former Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner and Rejean Aucoin of Cheticamp.

Kelloway says Cuzner and Aucoin will be great assets for the Senate and the local community.

Kelloway says Cuzner brings significant parliamentary experience with 19 years as an MP, while Aucoin, a lawyer, is a strong advocate of Acadian language and culture.