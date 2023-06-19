Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Pleased with the Make Your Move Antigonish

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s impressed by the Make Your Move Antigonish Initiative.

He attended an event recently. Kelloway says he loves the vibe of the movement, by shifting the culture towards active transportation, such as walking, running and wheeling.

Kelloway says he was impressed the event attracted participants of all ages and ability.

Antigonish County is one of four communities across Nova Scotia to receive funding from the province’s Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department. It includes $200,000 for each community, ongoing consultation with a broad professional network, and collaboration with a Dalhousie University led research and evaluation team.