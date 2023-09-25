Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway pleased with the Tone of the Meeting Between Government Officials and Grocery CEO’s

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says there’s an opportunity that government and leaders of major grocers can work together. Recently, federal Industry Minister Francois Philippe Champagne met with the CEO’s of the five food retailers to talk about the high cost of groceries. They will have to come back to government by Thanksgiving with a plan to stabilize prices.

Kelloway says action needs to be taken now.

Kelloway says he was pleased with the tone of the meeting. Government has indicated if it doesn’t like the plans suggested by the companies, it is prepared to take action.