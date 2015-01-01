Listen Live

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Bill Amending Atlantic Accord Moving Forward

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a bill that proposes to amend the Atlantic Accord continues to make progress.  Bill C-49 would allow projects like offshore wind and green hydrogren to move forward.  It is in second reading in the House of Commons.
Kelloway says this bill, if passed would have a tremendous impact in Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.
Kelloway says Atlantic Canada has the potential to see enormous job opportunities and economic  wealth in rural areas. He says the bill needs to get across the finish line.  He says the fact the bill is in second reading is encouraging.


