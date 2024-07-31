Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Federal Funding to Upgrade Nova Scotia Harbours is Significant

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the recently announced federal government funding to upgrade Nova Scotia harbours is a big boost for the province.

Recently Kelloway, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Fisheries Minister, announced $74 million over three years to continue work on 19 harbours.

Kelloway says the upgrades will not only fix, repair and re-imagine harbours that are so important to the Nova Scotia economy, it will also create construction jobs in the local area.