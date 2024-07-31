Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Federal Funding to Upgrade Nova Scotia Harbours is Significant

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the recently announced federal government funding to upgrade Nova Scotia harbours is a big boost for the province.
Recently Kelloway, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Fisheries Minister, announced $74 million over three years to continue work on 19 harbours.
Kelloway says the upgrades will not only fix, repair and re-imagine harbours that are so important to the Nova Scotia economy, it will also create construction jobs in the local area.
More than $11.3 million is set aside for five harbours that sustained serious damage from Hurricane Fiona: Cape John, Macleod’s Point in Ingonish, Baxter’s Cove in Judique, Little Judique Ponds, and New Waterford.
Other local harbours getting upgrades include Bailey’s Brook in Lismore, Grand Etang, Larry’s River, and Upper Whitehead.