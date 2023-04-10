Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Federal Government a number of provisions for Health Care

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the recently delivered federal budget is a

transformational document on health care.

Kelloway says health care is the number one issue in his riding and the province.

Kelloway says there are significant commitments for health for Nova Scotia in this budget

Kelloway says there’s significant funding from the federal government to the province to address issues in health care over time. Kelloway says Premier Tim Houston and Health Minister Michelle Thompson have been great collaborators with the federal government.