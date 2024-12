Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Canadians across the board have been asking for some relief and the federal government is providing that through a HST tax holiday.

For two months, starting on December 14th, the HST will be removed on certain products.

This GST/HST Break will continue until February 15th.

Kelloway hints that a Fall Economic Statement will be provided by the Federal Government soon that will offer more help to Canadians.