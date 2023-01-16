Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Great Potential Lies Ahead for the Guysborough Waterfront

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the Guysborough waterfront has tremendous

potential. Kelloway paid a visit to the community earlier this month to announce the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will provide a grant of $73,500 to the Guysborough Waterfront Development Society. Kelloway says the money will be used to rejuvenate the waterfront. That includes replacing siding, windows and decks; installing solar lights and railings as well as repairing damage to the dock. Kelloway says the upgrades will mean the waterfront will be able to accommodate larger vessels which means more visitors to the area.

Kelloway believes there’s more opportunities to work with all levels of government and the private sector to build on this money to take the waterfront to a different level and make it a destination of choice for boaters.