Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Green Energy Development a Key Highlight for his riding in 2023

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a highlight in his riding in 2023 was a major initiative announced by the federal government on green energy. Export Development Canada indicated this fall it had reached a $125 million agreement to provide financing to Everwind Fuels to establish a green energy hub. Everwind is proposing to convert a fuel storage facility in Point Tuper into a green hydrogen production plant.

Kelloway, in a year-end interview, says it’s a big deal for Cape Breton-Canso.

Kelloway says other federal initiatives that will have an impact on the riding include expansion of the Canada Dental Benefit, the Canada Disability Benefit, and the roll-out of the 988 Suicide Crisis Help Line.

Kelloway says other measures of interest include the recent announcement of the Canadian Drug Agency, which provides the framework for National Pharmacare.

He says there were also announcements on Child Care, a National School Food Program, and Student Loan and Interest forgiveness; permanently eliminating the accumulation of interest on all Canadian Student Loans including those currently being repaid