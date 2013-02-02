Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Says Introduction of Pharmacare Bill Extremely Important

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it’s an important day in the evolution in health care.

In the House of Commons Thursday, Health Minister Mark Holland tabled a bill that is meant to pave the way for national pharmacare. It’s expected to lay out the principles that would underpin a potential federal pharmacare plan in the future.

Kelloway says this builds on earlier pledges made by the government in the areas of child and dental care.

The government is also expected to launch an initial program that would include coverage for contraceptives, insulin and diabetic supplies such as devices for glucose monitoring.