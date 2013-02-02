Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says It was Inspiring to See the Many Acts Neighbour Helping Neighbour During the Recent Major Storms

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he is impressed by the community spirit by local residents as his riding was hit hard by two major storms this month.

Kelloway says he’s heard of many examples of people helping one another; a friend, a neighbour or someone they’ve never met in digging out . He also commended the work of first responders, who answered the call when needed in the storm.

Kelloway says it is inspiring.

Kelloway says he has been in constant contact with provincial officials was well as leaders in municipalities and First Nations communities across the riding on what is happening on the ground and what might be needed to assist.