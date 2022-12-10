Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says more federal assistance available for those affected by Hurricane Fiona

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says federal help is still available for area residents

recovering from the impact of Hurricane Fiona.

Kelloway says in the recent Fall Economic Statement, up to $1 billion has been set aside for hurricane recovery for businesses, organizations and other groups

Kelloway says it was also reaffirmed in the Fall Economic Statement that the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency will provide support for community groups, hard-hit sectors and businesses. Government has committed up to $300 million over two years.

Kelloway says the ACOA funding would be a back-stop for those who may not qualify under the province’s disaster financial assistance.