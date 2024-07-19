Listen Live

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Mulgrave Road Theatre’s New Centre of the Arts will attract Opportunity to the Area

Jul 19, 2024 | Local News

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Mulgrave Road Theatre’s new Centre for the Arts will become a destination of choice for locals and bring in a lot of opportunity to the area.

Photo left to right: Murray Tate, Tate Engineering Inc., Warden Vernon Pitts, Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Emmy Alcorn, Artistic Director, Mulgrave Road Theatre, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament Cape Breton – Canso, Honourable Greg Morrow, MLA Guysborough-Tracadie, Rene Cox, Iron Maple Construction, David Gallaugher, Solterre Design, Dr. Barb Bell, Chair, Mulgrave Road Theatre
Photo Credit: Hilary Hendsbee Photography

 

Kelloway was on-hand for a ground-breaking ceremony for the new centre earlier this month.  It is to be completed in the summer of 2026.  The facility will include the former NSLC outlet in Guysborough as well as the addition of a 2,200 square foot black box theatre with retractable seating for 75 people.
Kelloway says it’s a state of the art facility with flexible spaces
The upgrade is estimated to cost around $6.4 million, with funding come from all three levels of government.  The theatre company also collected money for the project from donors and through fund-raising.


