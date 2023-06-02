Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says Nova Scotians Demonstrate Compassion to those Impacted by Wildfires

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says in eight months, Nova Scotia has seen two

catastrophic environmental disasters in the wildfires and Hurricane Fiona. Kelloway says we’ve entered a new era that will spur on conversations around environmental adaptation and the climate crisis.

Kelloway says watching the wildfires in the province are heart-breaking. But through all this, Kelloway says the kindness and compassion of Nova Scotians in helping one another is shining through.

Kelloway says Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is in contact with the provincial Minister responsible for the Office of Emergency Management, John Lohr, discussing ways the federal government can help. Kelloway says Nova Scotia’s representative in the cabinet, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is also on the ground in the province.