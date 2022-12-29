Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says several Local Projects Supported by the Federal Government over the Past Year

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said the last 12 months have been busy and productive.

Kelloway pointed to funding for green community infrastructure projects and active transportation projects in Antigonish, money for the new RoadHouse Creative Centre in Guysborough, as well as money set aside for post tropical storm Fiona funding.

As for the next 12 months, Kelloway said he looks forward to working with and supporting the Liberal government on their approaches to working with provinces on Health Care. Also important is looking at how the government can make life more affordable for in times of inflation and how to put forth policies that make sense for the middle class and those struggling to make ends meet. He said the government`s focus is on people and keeping them whole.

Being the parliamentary secretary for Fisheries and Oceans, Kelloway said he will also look at how the government can invest more into creating more resilient small craft harbours, calling them economic hubs in many communities in his riding.