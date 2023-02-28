Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says there are a number of Positives from Solar Panel Announcement in District of Guysborough

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a number of positives can be derived from the

installation of solar panels on six municipal buildings in the District of Guyborough.

Recently, Kelloway, Provincial Renewables Minister Tory Rushton and Guysborough District Warden Vernon Pitts announced to close to $1.1 million towards the project. The federal government has committed almost $440,000, the province is spending more than $366,000 while the District of Guysborough will contribute just under $293,000.

Kelloway says the panels will save about half of the energy costs for those six buildings.

The solar panels will be installed at the Canso Arena, the Canso Water Treatment Plant, the Canso Library, the Guysborough Library, the Guysborough municipal building, and the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre.