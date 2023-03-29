Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Sees Tremendous Potential for Paqtnkek Oyster Farm

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s excited about the potential for a full-

scale oyster farm being developed by the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation in Pomquet Harbour. Recently, Kelloway announced government is committing $498,118 to the project.

Kelloway says it will bring jobs, infrastructure and represents a resurgence of oyster farming in Northeastern Nova Scotia

In recent years, Paqtnkek has conducted extensive research on oyster farming in the harbour. Working with partners in the industry and drawing on its own longstanding relationship with the sea, federal officials say the community has demonstrated the area can support a successful oyster operation.