Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway to seek Liberal Nomination in the new riding of Sydney-Glace Bay in the Next Federal Election

Feb 10, 2025 | Local News

Current Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said he intends on representing the Liberal Party in the new Sydney-Glace Bay riding in the next federal election.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway (Government of Canada Photo)

With recent boundary changes,  all of Antigonish will be covered by the Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish riding, while  Sydney-Victoria changes to Sydney-Glace Bay. Kelloway, who lives in Sydney River, said the changes mean he currently resides in the area covered by Sydney-Glace Bay.

Kelloway said he informed the Liberal Party of his decision, with the party eventually picking it’s candidate with the possibility of a nomination meeting in the future. Current Sydney-Victoria MP Jamie Battiste also announced his plan to seek the Sydney-Glace Bay seat.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year