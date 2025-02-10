Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway to seek Liberal Nomination in the new riding of Sydney-Glace Bay in the Next Federal Election

Current Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway said he intends on representing the Liberal Party in the new Sydney-Glace Bay riding in the next federal election.

With recent boundary changes, all of Antigonish will be covered by the Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish riding, while Sydney-Victoria changes to Sydney-Glace Bay. Kelloway, who lives in Sydney River, said the changes mean he currently resides in the area covered by Sydney-Glace Bay.

Kelloway said he informed the Liberal Party of his decision, with the party eventually picking it’s candidate with the possibility of a nomination meeting in the future. Current Sydney-Victoria MP Jamie Battiste also announced his plan to seek the Sydney-Glace Bay seat.