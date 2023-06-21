Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway we need speak out against hate and acts of violence against the LGBTQ2S+ Community

This is Pride Month in Canada.

It is a time to celebrate the diversity of LGBTQ2S+ communities, while acknowledging their history, the hardships they have endured and the progress that has been made.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says while progress has been made, more work needs to be done.

Kelloway says he attended a pride month flag raising on Parliament Hill earlier this month, a ceremony he says that was both inspiring and sobering.

Kelloway says a case in point is money government has committed towards increased security for Pride events. Government has pledged about $1.5 million.

Kelloway says we need to speak out against hate and acts of violence.