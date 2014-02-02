Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway welcomes Active Transportation Project in Inverness

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the announcement this week of an Active Transportaion Project for the community of Inverness presents tremendous opportunity for the local area.

The project, supported by all three levels of government, will include 2.97 kilometres of new multi-use pathways and trails. There’s also 3.7 kilometres of sidewalks to be built or reconstructed along Central Avenue and Veteran’s Memorial Court.

Kelloway, who was at the announcement in Inverness, says he was impressed by the plan.

The federal government is committing $5.6 million to the project, the province will give $4.6 million and the muncipality will contribute $3.7 million.