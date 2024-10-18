Listen Live

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Welcomes Drop in Inflation Rate

Oct 18, 2024 | Local News

With Canada’s inflation rate dropping to 1.6 per cent last month, Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway noted this marks the lowest rate since 2021.

Kelloway said the goal is to see the inflation rate come down even more. While Canada is not immune to inflation, Kelloway said he believes the manner in which governments respond to it dictate how quickly they come out of it.

Kelloway said the trend of the inflation rate dropping needs to hold and it needs to be felt in people’s pocketbooks, noting prices are still too high for his liking.


