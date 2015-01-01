Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway Welcomes Export Development Canada Financing to Everwind Fuels

Last week, the federal government announced Export Development Canada reached a $125 million agreement to provide financing to Everwind Fuels to establish a green energy hub. Everwind Fuels is looking to convert a fuel storage facility in Point Tupper into a green hydrogen production plant.

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway called it a transformation announcement.

Kelloway said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to meet with German officials this week, noting the funding announcement will be a big part of the conversation. He said he looks forward to the future developments that will come from this announcement and, hopefully, more announcements.

When one looks at where we are heading with green hydrogen in Northern Eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, Kelloway called it is a team effort.