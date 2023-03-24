Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway welcomes upgrade to Inverness Water and Wastewater System

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says he’s pleased with a commitment from all three

levels of government to upgrade the water and wastewater system in the community of Inverness.

Recently, the federal and provincial governments along with the Municipality of the County of Inverness announced combined funding of more than $24 millon for the project.

Kelloway says he’s been aware of a need for improvements to the system in Inverness since he was first elected.

The federal government has committed $9.7 million to the project, the province will spend $8.1 million, while the county will invest $6.5 million.

It is the largest infrastructure project the Municipality has ever taken on.