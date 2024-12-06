Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloways Hint on a Significant Wind Energy Announcement for the area in January

Dec 6, 2024 | Local News

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is hinting a significant wind energy announcement affecting the local area  will be made early in the new year.
Kelloway says the federal government has taken several steps on renewable energy in recent months, including a deal with Germany worth $300 million to work together on green hydrogen and offshore wind.  Kelloway says the government has also invested $22 million in Everwind Fuels.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway

Kelloway says he hopes to make an announcement on wind energy for the Strait of Canso area in January.
Kelloway says green energy has the potential of being a very large sector employing a lot of people.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year