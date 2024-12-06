Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloways Hint on a Significant Wind Energy Announcement for the area in January

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway is hinting a significant wind energy announcement affecting the local area will be made early in the new year.

Kelloway says the federal government has taken several steps on renewable energy in recent months, including a deal with Germany worth $300 million to work together on green hydrogen and offshore wind. Kelloway says the government has also invested $22 million in Everwind Fuels.

Kelloway says he hopes to make an announcement on wind energy for the Strait of Canso area in January.

Kelloway says green energy has the potential of being a very large sector employing a lot of people.