Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner Recites Annual Christmas Poem in the House of Commons

It’s become an annual Christmas tradition in the House of Commons. Each year as MP’s
Rodger Cuzner
prepare to leave the federal capital for the Christmas break, Cape Breton-Canso MP Rodger Cuzner recites a Christmas poem, a political take on the classic “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas”.
In his poem, Cuzner surmised what might be on the Christmas lists of all the parties this year, including his boss, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The poem also took some jabs at the other parties including Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s close relationship with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s hopes of a Commons seat in B-C and sliding fortunes for the Bloc Quebecois.