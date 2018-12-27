Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner says Road Construction Projects and Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre Opening Among the Highlights for 2018

A local MP said 2018 was a good year in a lot of terms in his riding.

Cape Breton Canso MP Rodger Cuzner pointed to some of the major investments made in the riding, including the twinning of the 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish. While the bulk of the work is in MP Sean Fraser’s Central Nova riding, Cuzner said it will benefit residents in his riding as well. Cuzner also said the Paq’tnkek Interchange will be positive for the people of Cape Breton Canso as well. Another piece of infrastructure piece he mentioned was the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre, which opened this year.

As for 2019, Cuzner mentioned Canada’s work with the US on the Canada-United States-Mexico Trade Agreement. He said Minister Chrystia Freeland did a great job in a difficult negotiation. The agreement still has to be ratified by all parties involved, with Cuzner saying the package has to be right for dairy farmers but he feels it is going to provide opportunity for people.

Cuzner said he is also hoping for continued growth in the fishing industry.